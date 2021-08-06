Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SUP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 282,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,098. The firm has a market cap of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.85. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.