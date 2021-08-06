Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 442,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

