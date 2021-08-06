sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $202.34 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $202.34 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00058065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.00897580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00098774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042719 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 201,129,350 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

