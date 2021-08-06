Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $215.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

