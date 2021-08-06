Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.81.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.32. 328,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,870,977. The company has a market cap of $531.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.