Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to a positive rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $120.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Solar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,435 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

