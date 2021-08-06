Susquehanna Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.55. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 387,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.