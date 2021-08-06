SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Boosted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB traded up $17.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $587.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.93. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

