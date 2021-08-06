SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $323.59 million, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

