Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0639 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $55,508.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00056251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00881137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00096712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

