Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after acquiring an additional 759,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $73,128,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

