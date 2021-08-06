SWYFT Reaches One Day Volume of $7,055.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $9,471.03 and approximately $7,055.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00879143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042307 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

