Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €1.65 ($1.94) on Thursday, reaching €125.55 ($147.71). The company had a trading volume of 370,805 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.30. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

