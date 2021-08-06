Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €142.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €125.55 ($147.71) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €117.30. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.