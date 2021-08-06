Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $175.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

Shares of SYNA opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

