Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

SYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 584.38 ($7.63).

Shares of SYNT stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 528 ($6.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,454,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 524.21. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

