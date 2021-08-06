T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,470 shares of company stock worth $7,556,097. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,759. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

