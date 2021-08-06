Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $4.92, $62.56, $18.11 and $34.91. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00903983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00097955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $34.91, $18.11, $45.75, $24.72, $5.22, $4.92, $10.00, $7.20, $62.56, $119.16 and $6.32. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.