Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

