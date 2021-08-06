Tap (XTP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $357,650.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $357,650.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00058121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.16 or 0.00901131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00098872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042549 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

