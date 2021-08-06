Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Don H. Liu Sells 13,977 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TGT opened at $261.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $128.13 and a twelve month high of $263.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

