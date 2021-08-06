Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 729.80 ($9.53). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.51), with a volume of 639,908 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.