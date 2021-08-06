Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 989 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.