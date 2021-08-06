Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.31.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.