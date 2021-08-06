TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CGBD stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.