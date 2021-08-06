TCW Group Inc. Acquires 324,841 Shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,841 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of The New Home worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Home by 46.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home in the first quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Home by 111.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Home by 43.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New Home by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWHM opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. The New Home had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The New Home from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

