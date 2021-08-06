TCW Group Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,054 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

