TCW Group Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.54.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

