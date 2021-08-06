TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,677 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TIPT opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

