TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MTW opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $807.94 million, a P/E ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

