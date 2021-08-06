TCW Group Inc. Sells 39,064 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,064 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kingstone Companies worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.