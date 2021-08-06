TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

CFX stock opened at C$6.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.00 million and a PE ratio of 26.18. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

