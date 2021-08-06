Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,092 shares of company stock worth $24,825,213. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of AN opened at $118.54 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

