Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.01 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

