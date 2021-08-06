Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $923,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.