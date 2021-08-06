Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $975,000 Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 118.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.20 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

