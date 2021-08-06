Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 481 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $88.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.