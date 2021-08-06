Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,731,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 486.6% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 29,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,315,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9,115.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

Shares of XRT opened at $94.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

