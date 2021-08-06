Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%.

TGP remained flat at $$13.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 321,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

