Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 8,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,166. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $384.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.