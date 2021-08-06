TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 14,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,902. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.