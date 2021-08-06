Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 70.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $619,840.82 and approximately $487.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00034556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00282626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00032620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.