TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TU. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

TU stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

