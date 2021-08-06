TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$31.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TU. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.
TU stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.