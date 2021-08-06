Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $58.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tenable by 2.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 1,792,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,861. Tenable has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -164.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

