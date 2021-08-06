Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

