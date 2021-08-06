Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

