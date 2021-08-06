Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Shares of TX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 793,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,201. Ternium has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

TX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

