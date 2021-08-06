Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.