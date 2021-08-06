Terril Brothers Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 21,004,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,889,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $199.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.