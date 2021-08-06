Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.55 billion.
TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.28.
Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 5,907,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,872. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
