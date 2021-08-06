Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.55 billion.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 5,907,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,872. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

